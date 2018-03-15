Manager files complaint against Hansika Motwani : Here’s the shocking reason

Hansika Motwani’s manager filed a complaint against her at Nadigar Sangam for reportedly not paying salary to of one of her employees. The man, Munusamy, claimed to be her manager and alleged that the actress has settled his remuneration yet.

Also Read : See the stunning photos of Hansika Motwani ; how she looks

Munusamy claimed that he worked for Hansika for a long time and has evidence to prove his allegations. On the other hand, people from the film industry people claimed that it was her mother, Mona Motwani, who has been looking after her dates and financial matters since her debut.

Hansika Motwani is yet to respond to Munusamy’s allegations. The Nadigar Sangam, or the South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA) might seek her explanation if they discover some truth in his allegations.