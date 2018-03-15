Killer of the medical student Asma caught in Dubai

Mujahid Afridi, a Pakistani citizen who killed Asma Rani, a third-year medical student, on January 27, was caught by Dubai police. The convict captured during trying to evade arrest by changing appearances and shaving of beard. He fled to Dubai after he shot the girl.

To arrest Mujahid, give details about the convict and also issued a red notice by Interpol. Dubai police also mentioned about another murder by Mujahid, it was before he shot Asma Rani three times for reportedly refused his proposal.

Before Asma died, she recorded a video claiming that Mujahid is her killer. Sadiq Ullah, the brother of Mujahid, was arrested by police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soon after the video emerged.

“Despite trying to fool authorities by changing his appearance by shaving off his beard and hair, the criminal was arrested,” said Major Gen Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Criminal Investigation Police, and also added that the Dubai Police on the work at Interpol after the issue of most wanted notice published. According to information available, Mujahid was also accused of another similar murder before committing this crime.

Al Mansouri confirmed that legal and judicial measures were being taken to extradite the accused. He thanked all the teams of officers and individuals for Mujahid’s speedy arrest. “Dubai police does not tolerate issues that occupy public opinion in any country or other issues that threaten the security of communities,”