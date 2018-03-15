Popular actress escapes from a molestation attempt

After some shocking revelations regarding the casting couch in the film industry, another popular actress has come out explaining an unpleasant experience she had, proving that women in the industry are still undergoing ill-treatment. Actress Upasana Singh, popular for her role Pinky Bua in the comedy show Comedy Nights with Kapil, revealed that she had recently encountered an unfortunate incident while she was returning from the shooting location in Chandigarh.

ALSO READ: Malayalam actress abduction case: Actor Dileep’s demand for video of molestation rejected

According to the actress, the incident happened while she was returning after shooting her portion of a new film on March 11. She said that she was travelling with her hairdresser and spot boy when she realised that the driver has taken a different route. The driver initially told that there were some works going on in the usual road. “That day we were on the road since last two hours. We left the shooting location at 8:30 and even by 10:30 we had not reached our hotel. When I asked him how much more time will it take, the driver replied saying 14 km more.”

However, the actress did not give up. Instead, she began shooting at the driver which forced the driver to stop. Soon people gathered around and recognised her.The actress also took the opportunity to call her family and inform the situation. The police were also informed and the driver was soon arrested. “By God’s grace, a passerby recognized me and rushed to our help. I called up my family and reached out to few people from the production house. He helped me to call the cops and they took the driver away,” she added.

Later, the actress registered a complaint with the police.