Principal rapes class 10 student ,makes dummy student to write her exam

In a Shocking incident , a school principal allegedly raped a 16-years-old class 10 student after making a fake promise of helping her to clear her board exams. The school principal is also the owner of the school, who made a dummy sit to write her exams while he raped the girl in a nearby house in Gohana town in Sonipat, Haryana.

In this horrifying act of the principle, he took help of other two women and raped a student in their house.The cops have booked the two women for criminal conspiracy and the principle booked under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The three have been absconding since Tuesday night.

The case has been registered when the girl’s father lodged a complaint against the principal. According to the reports, the girl’s father was ready to pay Rs 10,000 to the principal so that he could help his daughter pass the board exams.

Also Read : Video of brutal gang rape uploaded on social media, case filed

According to student’s father, the principal called him and his daughter to a school on the outskirts of Gohana. When they reached the principal asked the girl’s father to leave his daughter at his( principle’s) relative’s place, he told to police.

The girl’s father told the police, “On March 8, the principal called me and my daughter to a school on the outskirts of Gohana. The principal then asked me to leave my daughter at his relative’s place. He said another girl would write my daughter’s exam.”

The accused and the two women managed to escape the house while he was talking to his daughter, girl’s father told police.

“Soon after recording the statement of the survivor, we registered a case and a team of counselor were asked to help the girl,” Deswal said.