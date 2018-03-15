Radhika Apte reveals she slapped a Tamil actor during shooting for this

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte made her own identity in the film industry with her powerful performance. The actress is known for her boldness.

Recently, Radhika was on Neha Dhupia’s show, BFFs with Vogue where she revealed an episode when she actually slapped her co-star for misbehaving with her.

Radhika revealed that it took place when she was on the sets of her Tamil film. Her co-star, a popular Tamil actor, began tickling her feet. An irate Radhika instinctively slapped him. She was quoted as saying, “It was my first day on the set and a famous south actor started to tickle my feet. I was stunned as we’d never met before and I instinctively slapped him.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika was last seen in Balki-directed PadMan with Akshay Kumar. The film did well at the box office. Now, she is currently gearing up for her web series debut with Netflix India’s Sacred Games.