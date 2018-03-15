Radhika Apte slapped famous south Indian superstar for this reason

Radhika Apte is an Indian film star and stage actress.Hailing from Pune, Maharashtra, Apte began her acting career in theatre, working with the theatre troupe Aasakta in her home town, before venturing into films. She made her feature film debut with a brief role in the Hindi fantasy Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005).

Apte’s first starring role was in the 2009 Bengali social drama Antaheen. She made her Marathi film debut in 2009 with the tragic romance Samaantar. She gathered widespread praise for her supporting work in three of her 2015 Bollywood productions including the thriller Badlapur, the comedy Hunterrr, and the biographical film Manjhi – The Mountain Man.

Her leading roles in the psychological thriller Phobia (2016) and in the film Parched (2016) which earned her further critical acclaim. She later went on to star in the Marathi thriller Lai Bhaari (2014) and the Tamil gangster drama Kabali (2016),both of which were blockbuster productions.In 2018 she starred Akshay Kumar’s film Pad Man.

Also Read : This is how fans reacted after seeing Radhika Apte’s holiday photo

Actress Radhika Apte has proved time and again that she is a person who can stand her ground be it against trolls or even the male-dominated film industry.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the actress opened up about slapping a southern superstar, who allegedly misbehaved with her. She was quoted saying, “It was my first day on the set and a famous South actor started to tickle my feet. I was stunned as we’d never met before and I instinctively slapped him.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress has her kitty full with projects like ‘Baazaar’, ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ and a Hollywood flick titled ‘The Ashram’.