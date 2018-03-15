Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Narendra Modi again on unemployment issue

CongressPresident Rahul Gandhi once again targeted the Modi government for being complicit in proliferating scams and failing to deliver on the promise of employment generation.

Without referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by name, Rahul raked up the issues of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak, Vyapam scam and rising unemployment in a poetic jibe against the PM.

“They had promised 2 crore jobs every year, as well as filling up of vacancies

The SSC mega scam was happening right under their noses, Saheb should explain why was it covered up.They are ruining the prospects of the youth, do only the rich have a claim on jobsStop playing with the future of the youth. You nationalised Vyapam, have some shame,” tweeted Rahul on Thursday.

The SSC examination on February 17 had to be cancelled after malpractices were reported at a Delhi exam centre, where paper chits with answers were found in a toilet. Aspirants have been holding protests outside the SSC’s office in the national capital, demanding a CBI investigation into the matter.