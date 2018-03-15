Raveena Tandon once attempted suicide because of this Bollywood actor

Raveena Tandon is one of the successful actresses in the 90’s. She gave Sleepless Night to the youth in her era. Constantly link-up rumors with Ajay Devgn was surrounding the actress. Everything was going on fine until one day when Ajay Devgn fell in love with Karishma Kapoor and dumped Raveena Tandon.

This did not go very well with the actress and left her traumatized.Rumors stated that she took a drastic step and tried to commit suicide to end her life. When these rumors became public, Ajay took a dig at Raveena Tandon and ask her to consult a psychiatrist. There were rumors about Ajay Devgn writing letters to Raveena Tandon which he denied and also said that everything Raveena was doing was a publicity stunt.

Later Raveena Tandon moved on with Akshay Kumar, but even he turned out to be a Heartbreaker. Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar were one of the hottest couples of Bollywood industry though they did not make their relationship official. But eventually, Akshay Kumar cheated on Raveena Tandon with Twinkle Khanna which left her traumatized yet again.

After her breakup with Akshay Kumar, she adopted two kids and maintained a low profile.