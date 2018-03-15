These reasons are why Birthday girl Alia Bhatt touched our hearts

It’s Alia Bhatt’s birthday today. The gorgeous Bollywood actress turned 25, and let’s take a look at how the bubbly actress won our hearts

Her Urge to Experiment

While it is a known fact Alia started her career as Shanaya, a typical Karan Johar character, not many know that she signed Imtiaz Ali’s Highway much before SOTY released. At the age of 19, Alia decided to be Shanaya and Veera in the same year, working with two completely different directors who belong to different schools of thought. But she has had the maturity to experiment right from the beginning, never sticking to one particular genre only and balancing commercial and art cinema with much ease. Alia opted for typical Bollywood romance with a fun twist and an edge of reality attached, in 2 States and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Both the films ensured Alia commercial viability which is important to survive in Bollywood.

Then came 2016, the best year in Alia Bhatt’s career. From playing a much real Tia in Kapoor and Sonsto a gritty Bihari immigrant who is sexually assaulted for months before seeking refuge in drugs in Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab, Alia did it all. Her character in Udta was so challenging that all other actresses in the industry refused to take up. Alia did complete justice to a rural role which was completely away from her real life- a privileged girl who grew up in Mumbai in an affluent, protective household. Thus, her character of an abused Bihari immigrant struck a chord with the audience because of the genuine pain she managed to evoke. Credits to Alia to bring the gritty side of the menace so well onscreen. She got a role of her career and we found an actress who could multitask as a ‘Star’.

Within a year, Alia shed her tolling character of Udta and took another refreshing role as Kaira for Gauri Shinde’s slice of life film Dear Zindagi. Playing a role much closer to her own self and with people her age, the film dealt with this generation’s emotional detachment and how it leads to depression and anxiety. Kaira’s vulnerabilities, passion, and insecurities were adopted by Alia, making it another memorable film. Now the actress has again taken up two starkly different characters in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, where she plays a girl from Dharavi and a sci-fi romance Brahmastra.

Another film where Alia will be seen showing her acting chops this year is Meghna Gulzar’s intense drama Raazi.

READ ALSO: This Is What Ranbir Kapoor plans to surprise Alia bhatt on her 25th birthday

When she made self-deprecation really cool

Alia Bhatt was the butt of jokes when she fumbled on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan when asked who the President of India was. The internet was full of memes and jokes. But that didn’t deter her spirit. She teamed up with All India Backchod (AIB) and release a video ‘Genius of the Year’ about her fictional quest for intelligence. The fun video featured Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

Watch the video here:

When she reacted to Salman’s 2002 hit-and-run case

In 2015, when Salman Khan was convicted by the Bombay Sessions Court in the 2002 hit-and-run case, most Bollywood celebrities refrained from commenting on the issue. But Alia Bhatt dared to say that though Salman was in the wrong, they still love him and stand by him. The actress tweeted:

It hurts when your own are punished, even if they are in the wrong. We love you and are standing by you — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 6, 2015

Devil May Care Attitude

When rumors about her dating Sidharth Malhotra emerged she kept quiet and yet was clicked on lunch dates and parties with him. Never to deny or accept, Alia doesn’t bother to feed the paparazzi anything. Although, she has her own way to get back at the rumours. When people started talking about her cold-war with Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor, instead of giving a statement, Alia opted for a smarter move and posted pictures of herself hanging out with Chopra and promoting Shraddha’s film.

Her motto: staying away from controversy, her goal: keep working and let the paparazzi construct anything they wish to. She has better work to do than pay heed to negativity in her life.