School student injured by discharged firearm at class by the teacher

The US is in a turmoil over the lack of proper regulations on firearms that even students are able to access them. This is evident from the number of shootouts that take place, particularly in schools.

Now, this becomes a normal phenomenon all over the country and the need for the necessary precautions is still pending.

This one now has occurred a few days after the shootout that has occurred at Florida on February 14, 2018, High school in Parkland.

One California high school student was accidentally injured by the discharged firearm by the teacher during a firearm safety class. The incident occurred on Tuesday. The course was recommended by the President Donal d Trump, after the massacre of 17 students and staff in Parkland, Florida, last month, as percussion to handle the situation if occurred again.

Dennis Alexander, a teacher at Seaside High School in California’s Monterey County and a reserve police officer, fired a semiautomatic handgun as it was pointed at the ceiling, police chief Abdul Pridgen said in a statement.

Pridgen said no one was hit by gunfire or seriously hurt and police registered one injury in the incident, although local media reported that three teenagers were struck by falling masonry.

Seaside police commander Judy Veloz told a news agency that one student has a red mark on his neck, while the conditions of the other two were not know.

“There was no panic in the school. The teacher has been put on administrative leave. We’re still investigating, interviewing students. The school is open as usual.”

Fermin Gonzales, the father of the 17-year-old boy to whom police were referring, told a news channel that Alexander had informed the class he was going to demonstrate how to disarm someone and was checking if the weapon was loaded.

“It’s the craziest thing,” said Gonzales, who added that bruising to his son’s neck appeared to have been caused by a bullet fragment.

A spokeswoman for the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District said in a statement: “It was determined that there was no immediate threat to students or staff, and school remained in session.”

She added that the district allows only authorized law enforcement or security personnel to possess weapons on school property or transport. Students would be offered counselling, she said.

Students across the United States walked out of classes on Wednesday in a nationwide call for action against gun violence, many gathering outside the White House and chanting “Never again!” and “Enough is enough!”

Concealed carry at colleges and schools has been banned since 2015 in California and police are understood to be establishing whether Alexander violated any regulations by bringing a gun onto campus.

“I think a lot of questions on parents’ minds are, why a teacher would be pointing a loaded firearm at the ceiling in front of students,” Superintendent PK Diffenbaugh told a news channel.

“Clearly in this incident protocols were not followed.”