Secret behind money accession to LoC trade by the IS fans in Kashmir

The NIA (National Investigation Agency) exposed that the money raised through LoC trade between India and Pakistan was used to sustain the fan of different militant outfits throughout the Kashmir including the Islamic States.

The different militant outfits and fans of those criminal insanities supported by the flow of funds, to raise and helps them to join the groups. The guy named Ghulam Geelani Chhota, 50, of Lal Bazar area of Srinagar and Bashir Ahmed Kullu, 50, have been participated in an active part in agitations during which IS flags also waved.

The found that some of the traders who regularly meeting with the separatist leaders while business turnover ran across the places and the meetings with Syed Ali Shah and JKLF chairman, Yaseen Malik.

According to the report, it has also noted that the JKFL leaders have been filling the agitation in areas that have decided before by the plan and the JKFL leader Bhat was responsible for the assure of stone pelting in the civil line areas, Hurriyat (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, was doing it via his supporters in old city area. The person named Syed Ali Geelani, who was responsible for making and pushing the anti-India activities and Bhat considered the mastermind, main supporter of JKFL and raise fund as well.

By the reports from NIA, some of the major separatist leaders under the custody of them and also have been paying attention to their deeds that had done by them during they are outside before getting nabbed by NIA.