Shah Rukh Khan reveals emotionally something very important in his life to Rani Mukherjee

Opening up about the loss of his parents, Shah Rukh Khan has told Rani Mukerji in an interview that their deaths could have taken over his life wholly but he decided to overcome the sad moment by letting acting fill up his life.

Rani is promoting her upcoming film Hichki by asking celebs to share the hiccups they faced in life. SRK, considered close to Aditya Chopra and Rani, is among the first few to speak up.

“My greatest ‘Hichki moment’ is the death of my parents. I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (my sister and me). The loneliness, pain, and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly. I decided to overcome this Hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life,” Shah Rukh said in the interview.

The actor added, “My parents went away suddenly. We got to know they had cancer and within two and a half months, they were gone. I didn’t know what to do. I just felt one night, while at their mazaar that I should fill this void with something. I got a fortunate break in films. For me, acting is not working but a place to vent out my feelings.”

Talking about his life ahead, he said, “I always say this that one morning, when I wake up, I will realize that I have spent all these emotions and now have nothing more to give (as an actor). Otherwise, death is a hiccup from which there is no coming back. I realized that and therefore, overcame it by giving my work, my all.” He further said, “The God who gives us life and the problems and roadblocks, also makes us find ways to overcome those.”