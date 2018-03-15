Bollywood’s hit film maker once ironed Tabu’s dress and was a spot-boy of Kajol

Rohit Shetty has recently celebrated his 45th birthday. He was born on March 14, 1973, in Mumbai. He is an ace director of the Bollywood. Most of his films are super hits. But his journey was never been so easy. He debuted in the Bollywood at the age of 17 as an assistant director for film Phool Aur Kaante.

At the age 30, he directed his first film Zameen, which was a flop. After that, nobody was ready to work with him but he never gave up. Now he is making films in crores in the Bollywood. Today we will tell you about some of his interesting life facts.

Rohit Shetty once told in an interview, that he ironed actress Tabu’s sarees during the making of film Haqiqat in 1995. Not only that, he has also been the spotboy of actress Kajol.

Also Read: Heavily drunk actor grabbed and started forcing me to sex: Tabu Revealed after 40 years

After giving the first flop, it was Ajay Devgn who agreed to work with him. In 2006, Rohit made the film Golmaal: The Fun Unlimited, which proved to be a hit. Now he has made 4 films of Golmaal series and they all worked well at the box office.

Rohit has worked with Ajay Devgn in 10 films so far. Rohit made films like Phool Aur Kaante, Golmaal, Sunday, Golmaal return, All The Best: Fun Begins, Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Singham Return, Golmaal Again, etc with Ajay Devgn.