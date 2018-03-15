Students accused of being lesbians, Parents stage protest

A group of ten girls has been ‘accused’ of being lesbians by a south Kolkata school, prompting their parents to stage a noisy protest within the institution’s premises. While school authorities claim that they have a written admission from the 10 girls that they touched fellow classmates inappropriately, the parents have said it was obtained under duress.

Parents of the ten girls were reportedly summoned by the school authorities after several other female students reportedly claimed that they were being inappropriately touched by them. The parents were told that their wards have admitted their guilt in writing.

“Some students had complained against 10 students of indulging in such behavior. We called those students and they admitted it. Considering the sensitive nature of the issue, I asked them to admit it in writing. I have got written admissions from all 10 students,” the acting headmistress of the school told reporters.

The parents though refuted the charges and entered into a verbal confrontation with school officials.