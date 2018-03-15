These famous celebrities have abnormal body parts

Celebrity is supposedly a term associated with a person who is perfect in every sense. They are the ones who everyone else wants to be; everything related to them is flawless.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has an extra thumb on his right hand.

Karolina Kurkova

Czech model Karolina Kurkova is one of the most beautiful models in the fashion industry. But there is a physical deformity in her body that she doesn’t have a bellybutton.

Kate Bosworth

Bosworth’s eyes are noticeably different in pigmentation, with one being blue and one being a much darker hazel.

Richard Stott

American journalist Richard Stot’s left-hand fingers are bend. He has had around 15 operations to date – but the most successful was when he had the second toe on each foot removed and grafted onto his affected hand.

Megan Fox

The deadly diva has a clubbed thumb.

Oprah Winfrey

TV host Oprah Winfrey has 6 toes in her left foot.

Kesha

It was a tiny tail, about a quarter of an inch, then they chopped it off and stole my tail. That was when I was little. I’m really sad about that story,” Kesha revealed.

Danny Garcia

American professional boxer Danny Garcia has a sixth toe on one of his feet.

