This hot young model is the new sensation on internet – See Pics

A very beautiful girl from the metro city entering in the field of modelling

Prajakta Dusan is one of the most beautiful and attractive figure models.Prajakta started his career in a small screen with Dusan TV serial ‘Madhumati On Duty’. In this show she played the role of the main character who was a nurse. Prajakta Dusan from childhood has been a big fan of acting and modeling.

Prajakta Dusan also worked hard to fulfill his passion now. Prajakta Dusan is working very hard to enter Bollywood films.