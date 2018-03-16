Aishwarya Rai’s new look reminds us of another Bollywood queen

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has lately been trying out more and more different things in her career. The actress who is currently working in the film Fanne Khan directed by Atul Manjrekar is looking gorgeous in the new look that she sported for the film.

The actress has now stunned everyone with her latest photoshoot for Femina magazine. Aishwarya has been seen in the cover of the magazine with a curly hair which actually reminds us of none other than Kangana Ranaut. The pictures of the former Miss World sporting curly hair is now doing the rounds on the internet.

Fanne Khan will see Aishwarya paired opposite Rajkumar Rao. Anil Kapoor too plays a major role in the film. The actress is reportedly playing a pop star in the film. The film will release later this year.

Here are some of the other pictures of the gorgeous actor from her photoshoot