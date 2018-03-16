alia-bhatt-revealed-about-her-relationship-with-ranbir-kapoor

At last Alia Speaks Out About Her Personal life. Alia turns 25 and of course, she celebrated her birthday in ‘Brahmastra’ her upcoming movie set. Alia is in Bulgaria where she is shooting with Ranbir Kapoor for Ayan Mukerji’s next, Brahmastra.

Alia talked about the rumors about her personal life. She has called it quits with Sidharth Malhotra and is reportedly dating co-star Ranbir Kapoor. There were rumors about her and the founder of a messaging application Kavin Mittal. Reports said that the two hit it off after meeting at a conclave last year.

Speaking about her link-up rumours with Ranbir Kapoor, the Raazi actress said, “Even I get really confused when I read such things, but I strongly believe that ‘silence is golden’. It’s not as if I’m never going to have a personal life. I will and I do have one, but I feel it’s called ‘personal’ for a reason. That’s why it will always stay close to me. I am fine; people can say whatever, as I don’t get bothered by such stories. Maybe except when you feel something really random has been written. I just hope people don’t think that this is all I am doing in life.”

Also Read: This hot young model is the new sensation on internet – See Pics