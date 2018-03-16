Bhavana all set for her massive come back

Actress Bhavana who recently tied knots with her longtime boyfriend Naveen has been on a short break from the movies sometime now. The actress is now prepping up to make a comeback to the big screen with upcoming Kannada movie Inspector Vikram.

The shooting for the film which has Prajwal Devaraj in the lead role is currently underway.

As per the reports, Bhavana will be seen as drug peddler in the movie. She is expected to join the sets of Inspector Vikram in a weeks time. Meanwhile, Bhavana is continuing on her hiatus from Malayalam film. She was last seen in Malayalam in Prithviraj starrer Adam Joan.

