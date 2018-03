This is a breaking news. AIADMK wants stay on TTV ‘s new flag.

A day after the launch of TTV Dinakaran’s new party (Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam), trouble finds them. AIADMK moves to Madras Court on TTV’s new flag.

READ ALSO: Dhinakaran reaches Madurai, Crowds about to explode with delight

According to AIADMK, TTV Dinakaran’s new flag resembles AIADMK’s.

Looks like after a symbol war, it will now be a flag war between AIADMK and TTV.

Further details awaiting.