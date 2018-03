Actor Irfan Suffering From Neuroendocrine Tumor. He Tweets about his health condition to his fans. Irfan to go abroad for treatment. Treatment involves surgery, Radiation and chemo.

The actor shared the grim news with his fans through a statement that read, “Learning that I am suffering from NeuroEndocrine Tumour has been tough but the love and strength of people around me have brought me to a place of hope. “