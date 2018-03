This is a breaking news. Daler Mehndi has been convicted.

Indian singer and author Daler Mehndi aka Daler Singh and his brother Shamsher Singh has been convicted by the Patiala Court. He is convicted in 2003 human trafficking case. He was accused of sending people abroad illegally

He is sent to jail for 2 years

JUST IN: Singer Daler Mehndi gets bail.

Further details awaiting.