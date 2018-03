This is a breaking news. These parties support Telugu Desam Party (TDP)’s ‘no-confidence ‘ motion.

Today the alliance between the TDP and the BJP lead NDA have broken up and the parties are currently in the Parliament discussing TDP’s ‘no-trust’ motion.

Seven parties have backed the motion: Congress, TMC, CPM, AIMM, CPI, TRS & AAP.

JUST IN: Shiv Sena too back YRS Congress’s ‘no-confidence’ motion.

Further details awaiting.