France, Germany, Britain and the United States, jointly blamed Russia of involvement in the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury in early March. Such attack entirely demolished the frame of Russians.

“It is a violation and a hit on U.K. sovereignty and any such use by a state party is a clear violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and a breach of international law. It threatens the security of all of us,” they expressed the assessment in a joint statement on Thursday.

All four shared Britain’s opinions that it was that Russia was responsible for the attack, and accused Russia’s failure to address the “legitimate” request by the U.K. government to explain whether and how a nerve agent developed under a Russian programme could have gotten into third-party control.

Russia being condemned by the states and the joint statement will be seen as a diplomatic victory for Prime Minister Theresa May who has been under pressure to show her diplomatic power and influence both across the Atlantic and within Europe. On Wednesday, France had initially avoided blaming Russia directly, explained that they have to wait for a movement till the evidence on expose. It’s not logic to blame someone on something without proper evidence.

The process that had finished destroying its chemical weapons stockpiles Russia expressed, also marked by the words, the United States for slowing down behind, a 2012 deadline called for the complete destruction of the weapons, but both sides failed to meet the point.

British national security adviser Mark Sedwill briefed NATO ambassadors on Thursday. “What happened in Salisbury was the latest in a clear pattern of reckless and unlawful behavior by the Russian state and concerns the whole alliance,” he said afterward.