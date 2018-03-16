Is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cursed with the ‘Noida jinx’?

Have you ever been jinxed or cursed? What about a voodoo doll? So is the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cursed?

After BJP’s shocking defeat in the by-polls of two prestigious Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, including the one earlier held by chief minister Yogi Adiyanath, BJP corridor is abuzz with rumors that the poll verdict was the result of the “Noida jinx.”

Defying the so-called jinx, Yogi Adityanath had visited the satellite township bordering the national capital last year in December ahead of the inauguration of Delhi Metro’s Magenta line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His predecessors had avoided visiting Noida apparently over the rumor that any chief minister who visits the township loses power and does not come back to assume the office again. Though it were by-polls, which the BJP lost, one of the two seats was Gorakhpur, represented by Yogi Adityanath for five terms.