China deploys huge number of fighter jets and troops in border

China increased its air defence capability along the LAC in February and is maintaining a high level of alertness along the LAC. According to a recent intel report , the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has deployed 13 more Mi-17 helicopters, which has both transport and gunship versions, and 10 fighter jets in Hoping, 22 copters and 11 fighter aircraft in Gangga.

The Lhasa Gonggar Airport is the largest airport in Tibet supporting the capital city of Lhasa. The recent Chinese action clearly show that China is enhancing the fighting capability of its air force in Tibet.

The PLA has deployed eight Shenyang J-11 and nine Chengdu J-7 fighter jets at Kashi airfield, 39 fighter jets in Hatan, eight copters at Sule helibase in Tibet and nine Xian JH-7 fighter aircraft, three J-11s, four J-7s and two Shenyang J-8s combat planes and five Shaanxi Y-8 transport planes at Dingxin airfield. Besides, Beijing has constructed seven hangars at Pangta airfield. Besides the six fully operational dual-use airbases facing India at Lhasa Gonggar, Nyingchi, Qamdo, Hoping, Ngari Gunsa and Shigatse, the PLA has built another nine in TAR.

China is also using its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System near Brutse, in Aksai Chin, 10 km from LAC to watch Indian security forces. China plans to increase the number of satellites under the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System from 30 to 35 by the end of 2020, sources said.