Congress MP moves resolution to make change in National Anthem

In an interesting development, Congress MP Ripun Bora has moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha in order to make amendments to the National Anthem. He said that the word ‘Sindh’ must be replaced with ‘North East’ in the National Anthem which was written by Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore in 1911.

“North East is an important part of India, it is unfortunate that it is not part of the national anthem. On the other hand, Sindh is mentioned, which is no longer part of India but part of Pakistan, which is a hostile country,” Ripun Bora said after moving the private member’s resolution in the Rajya Sabha. He also added, “This House urges upon the government to amend the National Anthem to delete the words ‘Sindh’ and replace the words ‘Northeast India’ in the National Anthem.”

Ripun Bora stated in the resolution: “the National Anthem of India ‘Jana Gana Mana’ mentions Sindh which is no longer part of India; the Northeast India, which is a very important part of India, finds no mention in the National Anthem, the then President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, had made a statement in the Constituent Assembly on 24th January, 1950 that the composition consisting of the words and music known as the Jana Gana Mana is the National Anthem of India, subject to such alterations in the words such as Government may authorise as occasion arises.”

It must be noted that Shiv Sena member Arvind Sawant had earlier demanded in the lower house that the word ‘Sindh’ must be removed from the National Anthem as there is no state by that name in India. He had said that the Parliament must initiate this action as it was the one that adopted the national anthem. The National Anthem was adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1950