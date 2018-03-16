Crazy Fan Girl Entered Salman Khan’s Appartment To Commit Suicide

Salman Khan is amongst the most loved superstars in the Bollywood industry. He is also called the King of Box Office as the majority of his movies cross more than 300 crores in the domestic market and do a very good business worldwide.

Time and again the fans of Salman Khan have proved that they are the craziest fans any star could have. From bashing people online to doing crazy things no one can even imagine, these fans of Salman Khan never fails to blow our minds away.

One such incident recently happened with Salman Khan when a female fan got into Galaxy department and threatened to commit suicide.

As per sources, a few days ago, a girl entered the gate of Galaxy Apartment at around 12:30 pm with four iron rods. One of the security guards was on break and the other guard who was newly appointed mistakenly allowed her to enter the apartment. Before the guard could make further inquiry, the girl walked straight to the terrace of the apartment. She also knocked on Salman’s door and by the time the cook opened the door, the girl started shouting. “Salman Khan is my husband.”

Salman is currently busy in the shoot of his next, Race 3 opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah in the lead roles. The film is all set to release this Eid.

Later on fire brigade was called to save the female fan from taking wrong actions and to save her life.

