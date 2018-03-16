Debts to the government about 40,000 crores by economic offenders

31 economic offenders who have cheated the government and fled the country. The ministry of external affairs mentioned about these fraud cases. The current report said that those offenders being followed by the investigating agencies to capture. Obviously, the current focus is on the Punjab national bank (PNB) scam, about 13,600 crores considered among the list of government. The offenders owe about Rs 40,000 crore from Indian Banks.

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi is not the only persons who robbed the government but according to the list of fugitives was submitted by the Ministry of Lok Sabha there are other names who had defrauded the financial institutions and fled away from the state.

The names in the list include Mallya, who owes Rs 9,000 crore, Nirav Modi, Ami Modi, Neeshal Modi and Mehul Choksi for Rs 13,600 crore, Jatin Mehta owes Rs 7,000 crore; former IPL chief Lalit Modi; Sterling Biotech Ltd directors Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara and Nitin Jatantilal Sandesara for alleged banking fraud over Rs 5,000 crore, respectively.