Donald Trump on the decision to replace current National Security Advisor

United States’ president Donald Trump has decided to remove the current national security advisor, H.R. McMaster, the replacement will not be occurring immediately. In the case of replacements not only H.R. McMaster but other notable people like former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton and Kellogg who was the chief National Security Council.

Trump about to shake down the top level administration, on Tuesday, he also fired Secretary of state Rex Tillerson, denotes the collapse of top-level members not over yet.

“I’m really at a point where we’re getting very close to having the Cabinet and other things that I want,” Trump told reporters after Tillerson was fired.

Trump never personally gelled with McMaster and the President recently told White House Chief of Staff John Kelly that he wanted McMaster replaced, according to the reports.

McMaster is the second national security advisor, Michael Flynn who was the former in the place of McMaster. Flynn who has dismissed a year ago due to misleading Vice President Mike Pence.