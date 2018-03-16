Event manager files legal notice against Karishma Tanna for this shocking reason

A delhi-based event manager Manas Katyal has filed a legal notice against Karishma for cheating. Karishma Tanna, a popular TV actress who is be soon seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show ‘Naagin 3’ .

“Tanna had been roped in to perform at a wedding reception in Haldwani on February 16. We gave her the advance payment, thus booking her for the said date. However, Karishma and her entourage, including her manager Payal Rai and stylist Seema Samar Ahmed, didn’t show up at the venue. Her no-show caused us a loss of nearly Rs 10 lakh.” Manas Katyal said in a statement.

Manas further revealed that Karishma had been flown down to Delhi by them and was being brought to Haldwani but suddenly she changed her mind and threatened our driver to drive back to Delhi. He said, “”She threatened our driver with a false case of harassment if he didn’t turn the car around and drive her back to Delhi.”

But Karishma Tanna denied all these claims and said, “I was told the show was in Moradabad. When we reached Moradabad, we found out that the show was actually in Haldwani, which is another few hours from there. I had told Manas right at the start that I have a back issue and can’t travel long distances.”

Actress also said that she will not return the money and event manager Manas should compensate the mental harassment he has caused her.

Karishma Tanna’s lawyer has responded to the notice.