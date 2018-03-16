The first look of ‘Mahanati’ featuring Dulquer and Keerthy evokes nostalgia

The biopic of legendary South Indian actress Savitri is currently being made as a bilingual by director Nag Ashwin. Titled ‘Mahanati’, the film features an ensemble cast including Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, Prakash Raj and Mohan Babu.

Now a picture believed to be the leaked first look of the film is doing rounds on the internet. It features both Keerthy and Dulquer who appear as Savitri and Gemini Ganesan. However, the team has not confirmed whether it is an original picture or a fanmade one.

The film is about the life of Savitri who ruled the South Indian film industries in the ’50s and ’60s. The actress is quite popular for her strong roles and also for her chemistry with Gemini Ganesan and Shivaji Ganesan. Earlier, producers Vijayashanthi Movies had informed that the VFX work for the film is not yet complete and they will announce the release date as soon as the work gets over.