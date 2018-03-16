Go-Jamaican this weekend with this simple starter

It’s the weekend and all are ready to party and put their hair down (both literally and figuratively) in a few hours.

So here is a delicious Jamaican starter to get your party going.

World-Famous Beef Patty Pastries

Prep time: 30 mins

Chill time: 24 hrs

Bake time: 25-35 mins

Serves: 6

Ingredients

For the filling:

1 medium onion, diced

½ tbsp Pimento powder

2 medium cloves garlic, chopped

4 sprigs thyme

450 gm ground beef

15 ml dark caramel

30 gm scallion, diced 30 ml soya sauce

15 ml oyster sauce

100 gm breadcrumbs

½ tbsp Scotch bonnet paste Pinch of black pepper

For the pastry:

200 gm beef suet

400 gm flour

1 tsp salt

½ tsp baking powder

1 large egg, whisked

150 ml icy water

15 ml vinegar

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp curry powder

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp yellow coloring

Method

For the filling, add onion, Pimento powder, garlic and thyme, and sweat for 3 minutes.

Add ground beef, and cook for about 10 minutes.

Add dark caramel, scallion, soya sauce, oyster sauce, breadcrumbs, Scotch bonnet, salt and pepper. Cook until tender, about 20 minutes, then cool and chill.

For the pastry, add all the ingredients to a mixing bowl and mix until it forms a dough.

Place the dough in a refrigerator to rest for 24 hours.

Roll out the dough to 1/8 inches thick and cut out 6-inch circular shapes from the dough.

Place 2 tbsp of the filling in each cutout, brush the dough with egg wash and fold the dough over in a half-moon shape; close edges with a fork to seal.

Set patties on a parchment-lined baking tray and bake until dough is golden brown (25-35 minutes) at 200°C.

Allow to rest for about five minutes before serving.