This is what is going to happen if TDP & NDA split up

It is all over the news channel, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the BJP lead NDA are going to split up, although some are happy with this news and some are not.

Here is a look at the numbers of the NDA alliance, sans two of its biggest supporters in the alliance.

1. Andhra Pradesh’s TDP today quit the NDA government at the Centre a week after two of its ministers resigned from the Union cabinet over the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh.

2. On Thursday, YSR Congress gave a notice to pass the no-confidence motion against the NDA government.

3. The no-confidence motion, first against the NDA since it came into power in 2014, is expected to be moved on March 21.

4. The YSR Congress has nine MPs in Lok Sabha, while the TDP has 16 MPs in Lok Sabha.

5. The BJP alone has 275 members, including two nominated members, in the 536-member Lok Sabha and is supported by 56 members of the allies.

6. The no-confidence motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House

READ ALSO: Telugu Desam Party to break alliance with NDA-BJP and support Congress

7. Even if all the MPs from both the parties, TDP and YSR, support the no-confidence motion, the government will still have a big numerical advantage in the House.

8. YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to leaders of various parties seeking their support for the motion. In the letter, he has asserted that if the Centre remains reluctant to grant the special category status to the state then all MPs of his party will resign on April 6.

9. TDP MP Thota Narasimham told PTI that his party will also support the motion. The YSR Congress is the main challenger to the TDP in the state.

10. Following the loss of two Lok Sabha seats in the UP by-polls, the BJP’s tally in the House has been reduced to 275, only six more than the half-way mark of 269 in the 536-member House. It won an absolute majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls with 282 seats.

It seems that the Congress is ready to support TDP’s ‘no confidence’ motion in the Parliament. And that there is a TDP protest outside the Parliament.

Check out for further updates.