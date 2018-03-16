Here is a Pakistani porn star, acting in films wearing Burqa

Here is an American actress who works in porn films wearing Burqa .Nadia Ali a Pakistan orgin actress, the beauty of the 24-year-old Nadia has millions of junkies. Not only this but her films are also very liked by her fans.

Nadia seems to be wearing a veil is the main attraction of her porn movies. It was not easy for Nadia to work in porn films by wearing traditional Muslim dresses.

In an interview, Nadia says, ‘I used to work in a salon in San Francisco. But there was no money. But at that time for me, the requirement of money is very important so one of my friends suggested to me to become a dancer. ‘And when I become a dancer I earned a lot of money, but my family members are not happy with this work but they understand my feelings. ‘ Nadia says that she always follow the religion of Islam. She never forgets to read prayers everyday.

Also Read : Tale of Melancholy between Pakistanis and Uighur wives

Nadia Ali is an American erotic dancer. She was a pornographic actress from 2015 to 2016, receiving attention for being a practising Muslim in that industry.Nadia is the second of her Pakistani-American family to be born in the London, and she grew up in New Jersey. She felt isolated by her family’s conservatism, although she did not wear a hijab. She was raised as a Muslim.

In a July 2016 interview with the Refinery29, she stated that still identified herself as a “practising Muslim” and that in between her work, she still prays two or three times a day.

She moved out to San Francisco and set up a business threading eyebrows, until, in 2013, she was encouraged by a friend to perform at a strip club. Influenced by making $500 in one night, she continued as a stripper and then as an escort.