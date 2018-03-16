Irrfan khan exposed the disease he carries a long time

Irrfan Khan has revealed about the disease that affects fewer than 1 million cases per year in India. Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are neoplasms that arise from cells of the endocrine and nervous systems and can be either benign or malignant.

Irrfan khan shocked his fans by revealing the news about the disease he suffers. The veteran star wrote on Twitter that he didn’t want fans to speculate about his condition until he had a “conclusive diagnosis”. He said that he would reveal more about the illness within a week to 10 days.

While the most commonly occur in the intestine parts or the part-whole, they can be found in the pancreas, lung and the rest of the body as well.

In a Twitter post, Khan, 51, said he and his family were jolted by the knowledge of the illness, and requested his fans and followers to not “speculate” about his health. “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life-shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will.

Symptoms of neuroendocrine tumor include flushing, diarrhea, asthma or wheezing, congestive heart failure (CHF), abdominal cramping, peripheral edema and heart palpitations.

On February 21, the actor’s spokesperson had said Irrfan has been diagnosed with a “severe case of jaundice”. Next day, director Vishal Bhardwaj, scheduled to begin the shoot of his next film, starring Irrfan and Deepika Padukone, postponed shooting of film citing health concerns of lead actors.

However, the details of Irrfan’s case are still to be made public. The revelation comes after a few weeks when he had said that he has a “rare disease” and will open up about it soon.

