Jacqueline Fernandez to reprise the iconic ‘Ek Do Teen’ song for ‘Baaghi 2’

Jacqueline Fernandez and Manish Malhotra have recreated Madhuri Dixit’s hit number Ek Do Teen from Tezaab for the upcoming film, Baaghi 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Nothing works like old wine in new bottle. Nobody knows it better than apna Bollywood. After the success of hit ‘90s songs such as Tamma Tamma (re-used in Badranath Ki Dulhaniya; originally from Thanedaar) and Hawa Hawai (re-used in Tumhari Sulu; originally from Mr India), now it is the turn of another iconic song — Ek Do Teen — to get a new lease of life. The song that pretty much announced the arrival of dhak dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit, is all set to be recreated in upcoming Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2. And doing the honours is Sri Lankan beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez. The first look of the song is now out.

When asked about reprising Ek Do theen, here’s what Jacqueline had to say – “That was my first stress, that how can we recreate something so iconic like is it even possible? It made it lot easier for me when I understood that it is not possible. We’re not trying to match up to what Madhuri Dixit did. We are not trying to match up to what Saroj (Khan) ji did. We are honestly fans, big, big fans of their work. This is honestly, more than anything, a tribute to an amazing and iconic number that they gave to us,

Baaghi 2 is the second movie of the actioner franchise. While pat 1 starred Shraddha Kapoor, this one will have Tiger Shroff team up with Disha Patani. The trailer has blockbuster written all over it as it promises a riveting, intense, action-packed movie. Tiger Shroff’s rugged look for the movie has garnered much praise. He seems to be pulling for better and bigger stunts in Part 2. It also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, and Randeep Hooda. The movie is set to release on March 30th, 2018.

