Kangana Ranaut’s Manali bungalow is ready : See Pics

Kangana Ranaut’s Manali house is now ready for her. The ‘griha privesh’ was performed on Wednesday, and the actress was present, along with all her family members. Kangana’s nephew, Rangoli’s son, Prithviraj, was there as well.

Kangana along with her family performed a Griha Pravesh ceremony at her Manali home two days ago. pic.twitter.com/Tw7VvKrN0U — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) March 14, 2018

According to reports, the house has been designed by Shabnam Gupta and reportedly costs Rs 30 crore. Kangana bought the place for Rs 10 crore, soon after the success of her film Queen, and spent as much as Rs 20 crore in building it. Kangana has been visiting the place routinely to oversee the work being done.

