LCD screens to be removed from Tejas Express due to continous vandalism

The much celebrated Tejas Express which was flagged off with a great celebration last year has been subject to continuous vandalism. The train that travels between Mumbai and Goa was termed as a high-tech train with its highlight being the LCD screens for passengers. As per reports, the Indian railway is thinking to remove these LED screens due to vandalism that does not seem to stop.

ALSO READ: Luxury train Tejas Express running without safety clearance !

According to officials, the cost of repeatedly repairing broken screens is far higher than benefit to passengers. As a result, they have decided to remove the screens from Tejas as well as Shatabdi express. It must be noted that Tejas has been subject to constant vandalism right from its first day. Authorities had reported that many passengers had either scratched, shattered or completely broken the screens fitted at the back of every seat. Some even tried to dismantle the screens. All these have led the Railway officials to opt for a strong action.

These unfortunate incidents of continuous vandalism clearly show a point that many Indians are still not civilised to treat public properties in a proper and appropriate way.