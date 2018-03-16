Don’t leave enclave unless necessity: India to Diplomats

Among the strains between two states, India and Pakistan, don’t leave enclave unless there is a necessity to do it, advised India to the diplomats in Islamabad and also have been asked to not use private vehicles but travel in vehicles which have the diplomatic number plates. The directive comes after Pakistan asked about the safety and security of its diplomatic staff and their families, because of the issues that have been condemning each other for harassment and frighten of diplomats.

Ministry of External Affair, spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the Indian High Commission in Islamabad had been facing a “litany of issues” which have not been resolved for several months by that country and that “we have taken them up through established mechanism”. “We want Pakistan to resolve the issues being faced by our staff and ensure their safety,” he said. The spokesperson reported that India is looking for the remedies of issues being raised by Pakistan and also requested to the Pakistan government for the urgent solution of the issues that facing by its mission in Islamabad. Kumar said the Indian High Commission was also facing a lot of issues and India has already taken them up through diplomatic channels.

“We would like our Mission to function normally, without any obstruction or harassment, in keeping with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961,” he said

In Islamabad, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry claimed that the staff and their families have been facing “issues as harassment and violence, ranging from unauthorized entry into their houses to interception of their vehicles.” from Indian state agencies in recent weeks. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Muhammad Faisal said that the Indian government failed to take notice of the increasing incidents of intimidation of Pakistani diplomats, their families, and staffers by its intelligence agencies.

A recent incident that had occurred to the diplomat that Indian High Commissioner’s car was recently stopped by Pakistani agencies in the middle of a busy road to prevent him from attending an event and also water and power supply to residences of Indian staffers have been cut intermittently off in the last few months.