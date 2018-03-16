Pissed off Ranveer Singh, Pushed Away Fans For This Reason: (Video)

Ranveer Singh got pissed off because of fans and was in no mood to further entertain the fans. Although, it can happen to anyone a video of the same incident has been making rounds on the internet and has gone viral.

People are trolling Ranveer Singh, big time. In the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen standing outside his gym with a queue of his “super-excited” fans waiting for him to come and they can capture selfies with the actor.

Ranveer’s fans started taking selfies one after another, one of the “super-excited” fan was over eager and started to click many pictures with the actor and also started making videos.

This pissed off Ranveer Singh, in annoyance he pushed away many fans because of that act by his one fan.

Ranveer Singh is looking really annoyed in the video. Here’s the video have a look:

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movies are Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Rohit Shetty’s Simbhaa

Also Read: Crazy Fan Girl Entered Salman Khan’s Appartment To Commit Suicide