Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi Govt over Rafale Deal Prices

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of allegedly lying on the price paid per Rafale aircraft, citing a Dassault report.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that Narendra Modi-led NDA government was paying Rs 1,100 crore more for purchasing each Rafale jet than the previous UPA government.

Also Read : Rafale fighter deal : Each fighter costs cheaper than UPA govt’s deal – Sources

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said the French company Dassault Aviation, makers of the Rafale fighter jets, has exposed the “lie” of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by releasing the prices of the deal.

“Dassault called RM’s lie and released prices paid per RAFALE plane in report: Qatar = 1319 Cr, MODI = 1670 Cr, MMS (Manmohan Singh) = 570 Cr. 1100 Cr per plane or 36,000 Cr i.e 10 % of our Defence budget, in the pocket,” Rahul tweeted and shared screen shots of Dassault Aviation’s Annual Report 2016.