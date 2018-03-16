Student killed his friend with a heavy stone and throws him into lake

A College student was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his classmate with a heavy stone and throwing him into a lake in Lonavala.

The Lonavla (city) police said initial inquiry revealed that Prashant Vitthal Dharpale assaulted Kisan Shiva Pardeshi (20) in a fit of rage as the latter had taken a girl from the same college where they studied to the Tungarli lake on Tuesday evening.

The police said the crime took place sometime around 4.15pm on Tuesday. Pardeshi’s uncle, Bharat Mithailal Pardeshi (53), lodged a complaint on Tuesday night as he did not return home. Sub-inspector N B Rangat said Dharpale, who is from Dongarwadi village in Maval taluka, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

“We suspect that Pardeshi had gone to the lake with a girl, also a student of the college. Enraged at learning this, Dharpale reached the spot on his two-wheeler and caught hold of Pardeshi,” he said.

“He bludgeoned Pardeshi with a stone and threw him in the water of Tungarli lake. We are waiting for the medical reports to ascertain the exact cause of his death,” Rangat added.

The police said Dharpale was not completely cooperating with the police team questioning him. “We have ascertained that the he killed Pardeshi in a fit of rage,” he said.