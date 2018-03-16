Superb meat and cheese mixed casserole for breakfast

Now don’t confuse the word casserole dish with the cutlery. They are entirely 2 different things.

So here is a warm meaty casserole for breakfast.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

BLT EGG BAKE RECIPE

A BLT is a type of bacon sandwich. The standard BLT is made up of four ingredients: bacon, lettuce, tomato, and bread. So this recipe is a combination of those flavors into a warm, cozy casserole.

MAKES: 4 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 30 min.

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup mayonnaise

5 slices bread, toasted

4 slices process American cheese

12 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 cup 2% milk

4 large eggs

1 medium tomato, halved and sliced

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Shredded lettuce

READ ALSO: Gooey Nutella-filled breakfast to sweeten your mornings

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 325°. Spread mayonnaise on one side of each slice of toast and cut into small pieces. Arrange toast, mayonnaise side up, in a greased 8-in. square baking dish. Top with cheese slices and bacon.

In a small saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Pour over bacon.

In a large skillet, fry eggs over medium heat until they reach desired doneness; place over bacon. Top with tomato slices; sprinkle with cheddar cheese and onions. Bake, uncovered, 10 minutes. Cut in squares; serve with lettuce.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

1 serving: 594 calories, 42g fat (16g saturated fat), 251mg cholesterol, 1262mg sodium, 25g carbohydrate (7g sugars, 1g fiber), 27g protein.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.