Suzuki launches Intruder FI in India

Suzuki India announced the launch of the Suzuki Intruder Fuel Injection (FI) variant. Priced at Rs 1.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the fuel-injected Suzuki Intruder is almost Rs 7,000 expensive than the carburetted version that is currently priced at Rs 99,995 (ex-showroom, Delhi). New model comes with two colour options – Metallic Oort/Metallic Matte Black No 2, and Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.

The Suzuki Intruder was launched late last year in November 2017, and along with an intriguing design, the Intruder also offers a bunch of smart features. The bike is equipped with projector headlamps with LED position lights, an all-digital instrument cluster, LED taillamp, sharp twin exhaust, and twin seat setup with a bucket-style seat for the rider.

It also comes with black alloy wheels, equipped with disc brakes at both ends and a single channel ABS setup for the front disc brake. The Intruder gets telescopic front forks and Swing Arm Type mono-shock suspension at the rear.

The new Suzuki Intruder FI gets the same fuel injected 155 cc engine, borrowed from the Suzuki Gixxer FI. The Intruder FI gets the same Suzuki Advanced Fuel Injection Technology that is offered with the Gixxer FI. The system comes with 6 sensors that calculate the optimum amount of fuel required for better combustion, and thus provides an improved throttle response.

The 154.9 cc single-cylinder, air cooled, 4-stroke engine continues to makes the same amount of power and torque – 14 bhp at 8000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6000 rpm, and comes mated to the very same 5-speed gearbox.