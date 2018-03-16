Traders in Pakistan’s northernmost region of Gilgit-Baltistan, a common thing that they are fall in love, married and have a child. It is really absurd even address them with Pakistani Husbands and Uighur Wives but other cases it is about to express identity. But what actually happens among them is very excruciating.

Ahmad, a trader who fall in love with a Uighur lady, married and they have a child who screams to see her mother because her mother forcibly separated from them. The men from Gilgit-Baltistan said their wives are being held in the detention center. He last heard from his spouse, who belongs to China’s Uighur Muslim minority, on 22 December. He worries she is not receiving the medicine she needs to treat her epilepsy. The last words she said to him were “I miss you. We need your care now.

The Chinese government often professes a bond “deeper than the deepest ocean, sweeter than honey” with its old ally Pakistan, and construction is underway on the China-Pakistan economic corridor (CPEC), a £44 billion, a 1,990-mile trade route from Xinjiang through Gilgit-Baltistan to Pakistan’s southern coast.

In Xinjiang, Uighur men not allowed to grow their beards long and cannot call their children name with Mohammed, the order from the head, the cause of the murder of 29 people by knife-wielding terrorists in a train station.

The men from Gilgit-Baltistan say their wives are being held in these detention centers. But what the Officials say “my wife is at school, that she is learning Chinese language and Chinese law,” “But school is the morning you go, evening you come home. You cannot call the school where a person is detained and not coming home for many months.”

Laws among the Xinjiang authorities use the Pakistani husbands like puppets, for many reasons; many of them self-made on purpose, forcing them to leave their children behind in the province. Despite having secured a visa from the Chinese embassy in Islamabad permitting him to re-enter the country, he was being blocked at the border because of the problem in Visa.

“I begged them to let me enter,” he said. “My wife, my two-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter were there”, Said Ahmed. But what is brutal for them is, Ahmad’s daughter, who is in the care of her Chinese grandparents, has started to behave “psychotically”, crying all the time and throwing away what she had beside her. His wife is permitted to call her daughter once in fifteen days but sometimes the situation is not allowed to reach her in time.

According to the European School of Culture and Theology, the roundup has little to do with a genuine analysis of the threat posed by the women. Under the control of Chen Quanguo, a hardline leader appointed in 2016, the Xinjiang government has begun to detain “anybody traveling internationally who is Islam”, with a particular focus on a list of 26 countries, including Pakistan. The list what actually to be called blacklist. Whether the women would be released depended on the “guts of the Pakistan government”.

A member of the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly, Javed Hussain, told that the protracted detentions were generating anger in the community. “We have heard nothing from the federal government since we passed a resolution demanding they take action,” he said, pushing for “concrete steps” to follow quickly.

Yet silence could also come at a cost. If the government does not soon secure the release of their spouses, Ahmed said, the affected husbands would call for widespread protests, even shutting down the border and threatening CPEC, which is considered vital for Pakistan’s future prosperity. The religious community would then “consider it a matter of honor” to get their wives back, he said.