These are the websites which cannot be accessed any more in Dubai

The Dubai Police’s anti-narcotic department has blocked 118 websites for promoting illegal drugs and introduced advanced techniques to fight drug trade, a senior officer has said.

Colonel Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, director of the department, revealed that 100 websites have been blocked by electronic patrols in the last two years, while 18 sites have been blocked since the beginning of this year.

The arrest of drug dealers has doubled during the last year, thanks to the modern techniques and equipment introduced by the Dubai Police, he added.

Two experts at the General Department of Chemical Evidence, Salameh bin Ghalaita Al Muhairi and Aisha Ali bin Tamim, revealed that the Dubai Police are using three smart projects in the field of drug detection, including Artificial Nose, Material Spectroscopy and Intelligent Laboratory.

During the recently concluded Hemaya International Forum on Drug Issues, Bin Tameem said that Artificial Nose is a robot that can smell drugs, based on a database of narcotics, psychotropic substances and explosives. The material spectrometer predicts the spectral output of the materials which allows for the identification of objects that can’t be done using the current technologies. She said that the idea of Intelligent Laboratory is based on the creation of small laboratories connected remotely to the forensic laboratory, which are more dependent on robots rather than humans.

Col Hareb said some gangs are changing the identity of certain types of drugs to facilitate smuggling.

He stated that the anti-narcotic department, through its electronic patrols, blocked 18 websites used for drug peddling during the current year while 60 sites were blocked in 2017 and 40 in 2016.