this-bollywood-khan-named-ambassador-of-appy-fizz

Actor and reality show host Salman Khan is the new brand ambassador for Appy Fizz, an aerated fruit drink from Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd.

Khan will appear in the brand’s ‘Feel the fizz’ summer advertising campaign starting in the coming weeks, the maker of Appy and Frooti fruit juices and Bailley mineral water said.

Salman’s stylish, macho and magnetic attitude is a seamless fit for Appy Fizz’s bold and edgy persona and shall help drive far-reaching impact and recall for the brand.

“I am positive the fans and the brand’s consumers will Feel the Fizz,” Salman said.

Khan replaces actor Priyanka Chopra who became the face of Appy Fizz during its 2016 brand revamp. She appeared in a television campaign unveiling the new bottle design and positioning the brand as a bold, edgy drink. Before Chopra, it was endorsed by actor Saif Ali Khan with a tagline Cool drink to hang out with.

Parle’s existing brand ambassadors, other than Khan, are Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt for Frooti and its variants, and Telugu actor Allu Arjun for Frooti in South India.

Khan charges Rs5-10 crore per year for brand endorsements depending on the size of the contract and the company. Currently, he is endorsing edible oil brands from Emami Ltd, innerwear brand Dixcy Scott and security brand CP Plus, among others.

“Appy Fizz has established a strong foothold in the market over the years and with this collaboration, we want to further build the brand through aggressive marketing initiatives. Salman Khan’s magnetic personality seamlessly reflects the brand’s identity, and with his popularity along with the power of Appy Fizz, we aim to make this brand a household name,” Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director and chief marketing officer, Parle Agro said.

Introduced in 2005, Appy Fizz is a sparkling fizzy apple juice. Parle Agro says it is a Rs650 crore brand and the market leader in the fruity fizzy drinks category.

