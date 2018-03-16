Tiger Shroff gets emotional after he cuts his hair for this reason

Tiger Shroff gave up on the messy hair look in Baaghi 2 and chose a cropped hairstyle instead. While fans have embraced the new look, the transformation was not easy on the actor. In a new video that the makers shared on Friday, Tiger reveals his apprehensions before going for the haircut and his experience during the change.

Director Ahmed Khan had revealed at the film’s trailer launch last month that he was handed the responsibility of telling Tiger Shroff that he will have to let go of his locks. It took weeks to get the final look as only an inch of the actor’s hair were cut at every session!

Tiger Shroff can be seen almost in tears in the video that showcases the transformation of the actor. The actor says, “I’m very thankful to Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan, both my mentors, to sort of convinced me (to get the haircut). I was really nervous and was really against the idea but I’m no one to argue against those two, they are my boss.”

“I was really going through hell around that time, but they were really nice, they cut it really slowly and sort of took it step by step so it was not too much of a drastic step. I’ve been blessed with such a strong team, I had to just surrender myself. I’m glad it didn’t backfire and it was accepted so graciously by the public when the first look had come out,” he added.

Director Ahmed Khan also revealed why Tiger was speechless: “You can see Tiger is scared that’s why he isn’t saying anything. And this is the first time Tiggy we are going so short”.

His co-star Disha Patani also said, “I like his new look but I also miss his long hair.” While talking about Tiger’s look at the trailer launch Director Ahmed Khan shared “We wanted to do something new. We did a photo shoot with his long hair but after looking at the pictures Sajid sir said ‘Isme kuch naya nai hai’. It was Sajid Sir’s idea to cut his hair short. It took a month to complete the look. Tiger and Sajid Sir both were happy with the final look. Tiger is looking really good with his short hair” But now the makers have revealed the transformation of Tiger for the part of Ronnie which shows that the actor was almost in tears while getting his hair cut.

The video shows Tiger Shroff saying that he was against the idea but had to agree as they are his boss. The director Ahmed Khan was there by his side as he got his hair cut. Disha Patani also was supportive of his courage to change his look. Tiger shared the video of Baaghi 2 making and wrote, ” I was sad to cut my hair but I guess it’s worth it! Watch my transformation for #Baaghi2 here”

