A bill passed regarding death penalty for child rape under 12 or less, passed at the Haryana Assembly on Thursday. Haryana becomes the third state which sanctioned death penalty for child rape under 12 or less after Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the assembly has approved the capital punishment for doing such a brutal crime.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ram Bilas Sharma, was passed on the budget day session about the criminal Law bill, 2018. A few congress members moved some suggestions regarding about, with senior leader Kiran Choudary, that such penalties not be suitable for rapists by their ages.

Read Also: Is Haryana a gang rape State of India? 6th rape in 4 days

“After Section 376-A of the Penal Code, the following Section shall be inserted, namely 376-AA,” the Bill explained. Under section 376-AA, in case of rape of a girl up to 12 years of age, there will be a punishment of death or imprisonment of not less than 14 years which may extend to imprisonment for life, according to the legislation.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, expressed distress regarding over recent incidents of rape in the state, during a speech.